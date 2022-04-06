Jaipur: After Gujarat’s Rajkot, now another city in the country is witnessing a steep rise in lemon prices due to a shortage in supplies and a rise in the demand for the citrus fruit. As per a report by IANS, lemons are being sold for around Rs 400 kg in Jaipur on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the lemon price was Rs 340 per kg in Jaipur which increased by Rs 60 in 24 hours on Wednesday.Also Read - Lemon Prices Rise to Rs 200 Per Kg in Gujarat's Rajkot. Why Prices Are Increasing | Explained

Inder Gujjar, a vegetable vendor told IANS, “There has been limited production of lemon Jaipur and hence it remains a limited supply of lemons here. Further, the steep rise in the price of diesel has affected the normal supply of lemons from other states and hence the high rate.” Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: How to Use Lemon to Shed Those Extra Kilos

The lemon price rise is hitting the common man hard as one piece of the citrus fruit is being sold at Rs 30 in Jaipur. Also Read - 5 Fruit Combinations That You Must Avoid

Significantly, it is not just the lemons giving pain to the middle class but also ginger, mostly recommended for tea during the pandemic, is being sold at Rs 80-100 per kg. Also, ladyfingers, beans etc are equally high priced and available at Rs 120 per kg.

The development comes as the IMD has already predicted a heat wave in the state for the next four days. The temperature in Jaipur has been hovering at around 40 degrees. And in such hot weather, the lemons being sold at Rs 400 per kg has given us a major jolt, said Mukta Mittal who went to buy vegetables on Wednesday.

“Everybody seems to be worried about the petrol-diesel prices, not about these basic vegetables which have become so expensive,” she told IANS.

In the meantime, agricultural scientists said that unseasonal rains and change in weather has affected the lemon crop production. Now there is a demand for lemons in summer, due to which the prices have increased and the supply remains less.

Earlier this month, the prices of lemons had surged in Gujarat’s Rajkot due to a shortage in supplies. Lemons were being sold at Rs 200 per kg, as compared to the previous rates of Rs 50-60 per kg.