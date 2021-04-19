Jaipur: Amid an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed lockdown-like strict restrictions for the next 15 days with effect from Monday 5 am. Called the ‘Anushashan Pakhwada’ (public discipline fortnight) the restrictions came into effect from 5 am today and will continue till 5 am on May 3. The state government has also directed that all people entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel. Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Orders Closure of Offices, Markets till May 3



Here is what is allowed in Rajasthan from today:

All essential services workers will be exempted from the restrictions The sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed till 7 pm. Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 am to 8 am. Number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50. And, only 20 persons will be allowed for any funeral. All government officials will be allowed for movement. People going to and coming from airports, bus stands, railway stations, metro stations will be exempted.

Here’s what’s not allowed in the state during the restriction period: