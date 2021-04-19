Jaipur: Amid an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has imposed lockdown-like strict restrictions for the next 15 days with effect from Monday 5 am. Called the ‘Anushashan Pakhwada’ (public discipline fortnight) the restrictions came into effect from 5 am today and will continue till 5 am on May 3. The state government has also directed that all people entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel. Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Orders Closure of Offices, Markets till May 3
Here is what is allowed in Rajasthan from today:
- All essential services workers will be exempted from the restrictions
- The sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed till 7 pm.
- Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 am to 8 am.
- Number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50. And, only 20 persons will be allowed for any funeral.
- All government officials will be allowed for movement.
- People going to and coming from airports, bus stands, railway stations, metro stations will be exempted.
Streets and markets in Jaipur wear a deserted look as ‘Anushashan Pakhwada’ has been imposed in the state.
Here’s what’s not allowed in the state during the restriction period:
- All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30.
- All workplaces, businesses and markets, including general activities, will be restricted during the period.