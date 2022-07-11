Lone White Tiger Of Rajasthan ‘Chinu’ Dies: Chinu, the only white tiger of Rajasthan, died on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness. Chinu was brought to Jaipur from Odisha’s Nandan Kanan Zoo under the Zoo Exchange Program on March 17 last year. Since then, Chinu had become the pride of Nahargarh Biological Park. For the last week, Chinu’s health deteriorated so much that he even stopped eating and drinking. After this, Chinu’s treatment was taken over by the Forest Department. However, Chinu died on Sunday morning.Also Read - Cop Who Retired 9 Days Ago Dies Saving Lives During Amarnath Tragedy

Chinu stopped eating 7 days ago

Arvind Mathur, Senior Veterinary Doctor of Jaipur told that Chinu was suffering from a kidney disease for some time. After this, Chinu’s treatment was going on continuously for the last 1 week under the supervision of the Medical Board. He was put on a drip and tests were also conducted after which Chinu’s health improved on Saturday. On Sunday his health got worse and he breathed his last. Now, the real cause of his death will be known only after the post-mortem under the supervision of the Medical Board. Also Read - Monsoon Active Across India, Heavy Rain Predicted For Many States, Mumbai Flooded, Yellow Alert For Delhi