New Delhi: In an inhuman incident, a man in Rajasthan on Monday allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a pair of scissors at BJS Colony in Jodhpur and informed the police and his in-laws about the incident.

As per updates from police, the incident happened when the couple had a heated argument on Sunday night and in a fit of rage, Vikram Singh (35) killed his wife Shiv Kanwar (30).

After getting the news, when the police reached the spot, the man was found playing video game on his mobile phone, while his wife's body was found in a pool of blood in a room.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead, Kailashdan, SHO, Mahamandir said.

The couple used to have fight quite often as the husband was unemployed. And the accused was not doing anything, while his wife used to do stitching work at home. On the day of the incident, Singh picked up a pair of scissors and repeatedly stabbed his wife.

“When we rushed to the spot, we found the accused playing video game on his mobile phone without any signs of regret on his face,” the police officer said.

The couple has two children, he said, adding that they were not present in the house at the time of the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)