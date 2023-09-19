Home

Rajasthan

Manoj Mathur, Editor-Digital, Regional of IDPL, Passes Away

Manoj Mathur, Editor-Digital, Regional of IDPL, Passes Away

Manoj Mathur became the digital editor of India.com's regional websites in May 2023.

Manoj Mathur is survived by his mother, wife and son.

New Delhi: Manoj Mathur, Editor – Digital Regional, IDPL, passed away on Tuesday morning.

He had been working with the Zee Group as the editor of Zee Rajasthan. He became the digital editor of India.com’s regional websites in May 2023.

He was a native of Rajasthan’s Ajmer. He did his schooling from St John’s Ajmer. He did his graduation from Government College, Ajmer. He is survived by his mother, wife and son.

