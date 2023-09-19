By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Manoj Mathur, Editor-Digital, Regional of IDPL, Passes Away
Manoj Mathur became the digital editor of India.com's regional websites in May 2023.
New Delhi: Manoj Mathur, Editor – Digital Regional, IDPL, passed away on Tuesday morning.
Trending Now
He had been working with the Zee Group as the editor of Zee Rajasthan. He became the digital editor of India.com’s regional websites in May 2023.
You may like to read
He was a native of Rajasthan’s Ajmer. He did his schooling from St John’s Ajmer. He did his graduation from Government College, Ajmer. He is survived by his mother, wife and son.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.