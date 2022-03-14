Jaipur: A married daughter will also be eligible for job on compassionate grounds in Rajasthan Roadways after her father’s death as the state government reportedly has approved the proposal of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) in this regard, officials confirmed on Monday.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For Nursing Tutor Post at becil.com

Earlier, there was no provision on it. However, with this decision of the government, now 35 appointments will be made in Rajasthan Roadways, confirmed officials. A senior official said that about 35 such proposals were pending in Rajasthan Roadways for a long time due to lack of provision in the rules.

"Some time ago, we sent the proposal to the government, on which the government has now given order allowing the appointments," he added.

Till date, there was a provision to give compassionate appointments to the dependents on the death of the employee in the Corporation, including sons, adopted sons, unmarried daughters, divorced daughters, widowed daughters or wife. If a person is unmarried, then the dependent would include the brother, mother, or father of the person. However, now the government has decided to give jobs to married daughters also.