Jaipur: A massive fire continued to engulf the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, risking the lives of various wild animals present in the forest range. The huge fire reportedly erupted on Sunday evening and has now spread to an area of around a 4 km radius. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Around 200 district forest personnel were pressed into service to try to bring the fire under control. Two army helicopters have been asked for help in dousing the massive fire.Two Mi 17 V5 helicopters will undertake the operation to douse the fire spread over the famous tiger reserve.

As per reports, the helicopters are expected to arrive at Alwar and will reportedly airlift water from Siliserh Lake to douse the fire. Efforts to extinguish the fire will be done by pouring water from above in the fire-affected areas of the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

Police have made announcements in the nearby villages, warning residents to be on the lookout for animals amid the fire. A forest team, led by RN Meena, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), at the spot and said that as the beehives are being destroyed, bees in large numbers are attacking the staff. Meena added, “Due to winds, it’s difficult to control the spread. We have asked for helicopter assistance.”