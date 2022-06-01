Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): An incident of stone pelting was reported on police in Chittorgarh’s Dhuncha Bazar area on Wednesday as the situation remained tense after the son of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni was killed on Tuesday night following a scuffle between two groups.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Four Injured In Fresh Communal Violence In Ratlam

The deceased has been identified as Ratan, a resident of Gandhinagar area of the city. He was the son of a former BJP councillor.

As per reports, Ratan was attacked by some unknown assailants at Shivaji Circle of the city late on Tuesday night.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Stone pelting on Police in Chittorgarh's Dhuncha Bazar area as the situation remains tense after the son of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni was killed last night following a scuffle between two groups pic.twitter.com/dL97BDpykh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 1, 2022

After the news broke, an outrage erupted among people and they first gathered at Subhash Chowk and protested outside the Kotwali.

Later, Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh reached Kotwali and demanded the arrest of the culprits. Markets in the area have been closed due to the incident.

Rajasthan | Postmortem of the body to be conducted. Three people detained so far and FIR registered. The deceased's family has demanded financial assistance & a job for a member of the family: Preeti Jain, SP Chittorgarh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 1, 2022

The agitators led by MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and MLA Chandrabhan Singh have called for Chittorgarh bandh till the arrest is not made.

“A youth named Ratan was attacked by some unknown people. He was sent to Udaipur for treatment. The attackers are yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway,” Kailash Sandhu,” Additional Superintendent of Police told news agency ANI.

Chittorgarh SP Preeti Jain told PTI that three suspects have been detained in connection with the murder and the matter is being probed. Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, she added.