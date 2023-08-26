Swords, Sticks And Stones: Mewar University Turns Into Battleground As Violent Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups Of Students | Watch

Home

A scuffle broke out between a group of local and Kashmiri students over some remarks made the former while the students were having dinner at the canteen inside Mewar University campus.

New Delhi: Violent clashes were witnessed between two groups of students at the Mewar University in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan leaving at least six people injured with two of them sustaining grievous injuries. As per reports, a scuffle broke out between a group of local and Kashmiri students over some remarks made the former while the students were having dinner at the canteen inside the university campus.

The alleged remarks led to a heated argument between the two groups and soon escalated into a full blown battle as the Kashmiri students allegedly used sharp-edged weapons and hurled stones at the local students, India Today reported.

Soon, members of a local right-wing outfit from the nearby town got wind of the situation and arrived at the varsity where they clashed with the Kashmiri students. The non-local students reportedly pelted stones at them and also allegedly raised anti-India and other objectionable slogans while the other party reportedly flashed swords and wooden sticks as the varsity grounds turned into a battleground

Videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media platforms showed some students armed with swords and sticks while other students can be seen running.

As per the report, at least six students were injured in the clashes with two of them receiving serious injuries. The critically injured students were rushed to a local hospital and later one of them was referred to a medical facility in Udaipur for specialized treatment.

A senior police official said that a heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the university after the clashes, adding that the situation is currently under control.

In a statement, Mewar University Director Harish Gurnani said the clashes broke out after an argument between the two groups of students over a minor issue.

“A minor issue escalated into a clash. During dinner in the mess, an argument started over the placement of senior and junior students in the line, which escalated. Emotions flared, and Kashmiri students raised slogans. The police have taken some students into custody. The university administration has formed a committee to conduct an investigation, following which appropriate actions will be taken,” Gurnani said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti claimed that at least 15 Kashmiri students have been detained by the police after the clashes.

A post from a Kashmir-based journalist retweeted by Mufti read: “15 Kashmiri students hv been arrestd & 1 injured following a clash with students frm Rajasthan & Bihar at Mewar University in Rajasthan. The altercation occurrd while queuing for food at the mess. A group of Kashmiri students ws subsequntly assaultd.”

It alleged that the varsity has “a long-standing history of harassment, beatings, and intimidation towards its Kashmiri students” and claimed that the varsity was attempting to downplay the incident while media was focussed on laying the entire blame on Kashmiri students by presenting a one-sided version of the incident.

It further claimed that not only swords, but handguns were pointed at the Kashmiri students to harass, intimidate and threaten them.

