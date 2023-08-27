Home

WATCH: 36 Detained, 6 Injured As Violent Student Clashes Rock Rajasthan’s Mewar University

Over half a dozen students sustained injuries in the violence following a dispute between local students and Kashmiri students at Mewar University in Rajasthan.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Jaipur: Thirty-six students, including 20 Kashmiri students, at Udaipur’s Mewar University have been arrested following a clash between two groups in the hostel mess, police said on Saturday.

Over half a dozen students sustained injuries in the violence that occurred on Friday night following a dispute between local students and Kashmiri students, they said.

Police said two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.

“We have arrested 36 students for disturbing peace. The altercation occurred when the students were queuing up for food at the mess. Some students came at loggerheads.

“They then called their respective groups in which six to seven students sustained injuries. Two FIRs have been registered. Additional police has been deployed. The situation is under control,” Gangrar DSP Shrawan Das said.

A total of 600 Kashmiri students are currently enrolled at the university, Das said.

Videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media platforms showed some students armed with swords and sticks while other students can be seen running.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to release the 20 arrested Kashmiri students. In a statement, national convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami requested Gehlot to prioritise the well-being and safety of all Kashmiri students who are pursuing their studies at Mewar University.

He said around 20 Kashmiri students have been arrested and one injured following the clashes with students from Rajasthan and Bihar at the varsity.

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet had said that at least 15 Kashmiri students have been detained by the police after the clashes.

A post from a Kashmir-based journalist retweeted by Mufti read: “15 Kashmiri students hv been arrestd & 1 injured following a clash with students frm Rajasthan & Bihar at Mewar University in Rajasthan. The altercation occurrd while queuing for food at the mess. A group of Kashmiri students ws subsequntly assaultd.”

It alleged that the varsity has “a long-standing history of harassment, beatings, and intimidation towards its Kashmiri students” and claimed that the varsity was attempting to downplay the incident while media was focussed on laying the entire blame on Kashmiri students by presenting a one-sided version of the incident.

It further claimed that not only swords, but handguns were pointed at the Kashmiri students to harass, intimidate and threaten them.

(With PTI inputs)

