Minor Girl’s Burnt Body Found In Rajasthan Brick Kiln, Police Suspect Rape, Villagers Demand Justice

The horrifying killing of the 14-year-old girl has shaken the state and sparked widespread outrage, intensifying political tensions ahead of the upcoming election in the state.

Bhilwara, Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, a minor girl’s burnt body was recovered from a brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Wednesday. The horrifying killing of the 14-year-old girl has shaken the state and sparked widespread outrage, intensifying political tensions ahead of the upcoming election in the state.

The crime was committed early this morning, hours after the teen left home to graze goats with her mother. The victim was allegedly separated from her mother and when she didn’t return, her family and villagers spread out to look for her and searched all night until they found her remains in a brick kiln at a field near her home in the early hours of Thursday.

Police Suspect Gang-rape

Local police found bones, a silver anklet and shoes in the still-burning remains. Police suspect that the girl was gang-raped before she was killed. Police have taken three local men, who were caught at the spot, to the custody and are being questioned.

Soon after the incident was reported, hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot and staged demonstration, demanding justice for the victim and quick arrest of the accused. The villagers alleged that the police responded belatedly to their complaint about the girl going missing yesterday and asked for her ID and a birth certificate.

BJP Slams Congress For Crimes in State

Politics in the state escalated soon after the incident was reported and BJP leaders, including a former minister, arrived at the spot and joined in the protests.

The BJP slammed the ruling party in the state and questioned the effectiveness of their administration in ensuring public safety. The BJP also expressed deep concerns over the prevailing law and order situation that allowed such a heinous crime to occur.

Taking to Twitter, BJP youth leader Vikram Goud said, “Tragic! In Rajsthan a minor girl was brutally raped & thrown in a coal furnace. Locals recovered her burnt body. Women’s safety in Rajsthan under Congress rule has become a joke.”

Notably, the BJP has been targeting the state’s ruling Congress and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over recent crimes against women in the state.

Increasing Crimes in Rajasthan

It should be noted that a girl was shot, splashed with acid and thrown into a well in Kaurali on July 14 this year and her family alleged that the police didn’t react to their complaint.

In a similar manner, three days later, a girl was allegedly gang-raped on the university campus in Jodhpur. On July 19, four members of a family, including a baby, were killed and their bodies were set on fire in Jodhpur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

