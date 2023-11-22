Home

Modi’s Guarantees Start Where Hope From Congress Ends: PM Modi Slams Opposition in Rajasthan Rally

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi said it is important to send away Congress so that all the central government schemes can be implemented faster in Rajasthan.

PM Modi went on to say that because of the bad governance of the Congress, the dreams of youths have been shattered.

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a political rally and slammed the Congress in Rajasthan saying because of bad governance of the Congress, the dreams of youths have been shattered. He also said Modi’s guarantees start where hope from Congress ends.

“From where hope from Congress ends, from there Modi’s guarantees start…Congress never helped crores of Adivasis in our country… the BJP made a separate ministry for them and increased the budget for the welfare of Adivasis,” PM Modi said.

He further added that it is important to send away Congress so that all the central government schemes can be implemented faster in Rajasthan.

“Democracy has given you a chance to change this Congress government of bad governance… Sometimes a small mistake can make you suffer for five years… It is important to send away Congress so that all the central government schemes can be implemented faster in Rajasthan,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi went on to say that because of the bad governance of the Congress, the dreams of youths have been shattered. “The Congress government in Rajasthan has done scams in all the government appointments… This is an injustice to your children,” he added.

