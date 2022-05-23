Jaipur: Amid the rising monkeypox fear in the country, the Rajasthan government on Monday issued guidelines for the passengers coming from Europe, Australia, USA, Canada into the state. The Medical Health Department, Rajasthan has asked the authorities to screen the passengers and send the samples of the suspects to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.Also Read - Niagara Falls Lights Up in Support of Save The Soil Initiative - Watch Breathtaking Visuals!

According to the advisory issued by the government, passengers who had flown down to Rajasthan from these states (Europe, Australia, USA, Canada) will have to go through the screening process. If the report of the suspected traveller comes positive, then contact tracing will be done.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that is more common in West and Central Africa. There's a recent spike in cases as over 100 infections were confirmed (or suspected) in Europe and some other countries. A top European health official warned on May 20 that cases of the rare monkeypox virus could accelerate in the coming months.

WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said that “as we enter the summer season… with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate”.

As per a statement released, WHO has stated that the recent outbreaks reported across the US, UK, Australia and several European countries are atypical as they are occurring in non-endemic countries.

