Jaipur: Monsoon, which had been sluggish in the state for some time, became active on Saturday. The weather changed in Jaipur after 4 pm and it started raining with strong winds. In Jaipur city, there was good rain at many places including JLN Marg, Tonk Road, Agra Road, Transport Nagar, Delhi Bypass, Civil Line, and Bassi. It rained in the afternoon at many places in Tonk, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, and Chittorgarh districts. According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, Dungarpur received 16 mm of rain, Kota 8.4, Vanasthali (Tonk) 7, Baran 7.5, Chittorgarh 9, and Banswara 4 mm.

On Friday night, it rained 1 to 2 inches in Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Banswara of Kota, Udaipur division. After this, people got relief from the heat in these areas. People are suffering from heat in Barmer, Churu, Phalodi, and Jaisalmer of western Rajasthan. The minimum night temperature here reached 30 degree Celsius, which usually remains in the season of May-June.

According to the Meteorological Center, on Friday night, Pachpahar of Jhalawar received maximum 48mm of rain. Gagarin received 30 mm, Kota's Ladpura 19, Kota barrage 19, Pratapgarh's Arnod 10, Dungarpur's Galiakot 27, Banswara's Shergarh 30, Sajjangarh 27, and Kushalgarh 21 mm of rain.

After the rain, the minimum temperature in Kota dropped by up to 3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, giving people a slight respite from the heat.

People are troubled by the humidity and heat

After the sluggish weather for the last 10 days, people are troubled by the heat and humidity after the increase in the temperature in the state. In Jaipur, Pilani, Barmer, Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Churu, Ganganagar, and Tonk, the night temperature went above 27 degree Celsius.

Phalodi was the hottest on Friday night, where the minimum temperature did not drop below 30 degrees Celsius. Here, the minimum temperature in Barmer last night was 29.5 and in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur it was above 28 degree Celsius. Generally, this temperature remains during the scorching summer of May-June.