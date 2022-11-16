Musical Nights Return To Jaipur With Jahan-E-Khusrau; Javed Ali, Nooran Sisters To Perform. Check Deets Here
Jaipur city will hold Jahan-e-Khusrau, a celebration of Sufi music and traditional storytelling with performances spread across a two-day event.
Jaipur: The pink city will once again lighten up with stars like Singers Javed Ali and Nooran Sisters as “Jahan-E-Khusrau” festival, a celebration of Sufi music and arts will begin from November 19. Organised by Rumi Foundation and Rajasthan Tourism Board, the Jahan-E-Khusrau festival will feature storytelling and poetry through an eclectic line-up of Sufi performances. The event will take place at Open Air Theatre, Masala Chowk.
The two-day event will commence with ‘Moomal – Rooh-e-Registaan’, a ballet composed and directed by Muzaffar Ali. Shivani Verma will play ‘Moomal’ and Avenav Mukherjee will be seen as ‘Rana’ in the play along with Dastango Askari Naqvi and a group of Kathak dancers. The first day will also witness ‘Naara-e-Mastana’, a Sufi composition by Javed Ali.
“When art transcends everything that limits man, takes poetry into divine realms, makes music a way to the soul and dances a way of sacred expression of the body, it is Jahan e Khusrau. Each year reinventing itself, each time rejuvenating its dedicated audience,” Ali told PTI.
Another dance ballet designed by Ali, ‘Huma – the celestial bird’, with Neha Singh Mishra and a group of Kathak dancers will open the evening on November 20.
The festival will conclude with ‘Sada-e-Sufi’ performance by famous Sufi singing duo Nooran Sisters.
