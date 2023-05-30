Home

Narrow Escape For 3 Men On Scooter As Tree Falls on Them During Rain in Rajasthan

A fresh video from Jodhpur has emerged on social media that showed a narrow escape for three people who were on a two-wheeler. The video showed part of a tree falling on the two-wheeler almost crushing the riders.

Three men in the vehicle got buried under the tree and onlookers immediately rush to help them. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: It was a narrow escape for three men as a tree fell on them during heavy rains in Rajasthan. Notably, the state is witnessing unstable weather for several days which caused floods and damaged several homes. Moreover, there are reports of sudden rain and gusty winds in several parts of the state that has caused massive damage to the state’s infrastructure.

Narrow Escape For Three People

Amid these developments, a fresh video from Jodhpur has emerged on social media that showed a narrow escape for three people who were on a two-wheeler. The video clip is gaining massive social traction on platforms and showed part of a tree falling on the two-wheeler almost crushing the riders.

The video showed a general view of the traffic in the city after the rain and while people were seen going around doing their daily activities, a white scooter appeared on the frame and as it came closer to the CCTV camera, a big branch of a tree breaks and falls on them.

Three Men Got Buried Under Tree

Three men in the vehicle got buried under the tree and onlookers immediately rush to help them. Even some of the people were seen removing the branch and picking up the boys. The injured people on the vehicle were rushed to a local hospital and were discharged after brief treatment.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Rajasthan

Rajasthan is witnessing inclement weather for the past few days and as per the weather department, some parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy rainfall in the days to come.

In the meantime, Skymet has warned of dust storm and thundershower with strong winds at some places of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jalor, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali and Rajsamand.

