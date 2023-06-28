Home

2 NEET Aspirants Die By Suicide In Rajasthan’s Kota In A Day

This is the 13th case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year.

Kota: No suicide note was recovered from the hostel room, police said.

New Delhi: An 18-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in Rajasthan’s Kota. The teenager, who hailed from Udaipur, was preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). He allegedly hanged himself on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday.

No suicide note was, however, recovered from the hostel room, police were quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. The deceased teen has been identified as Mehul Vaishnav, a resident of Salumbar in Udaipur district. He was preparing for NEET in a coaching institute in Kota for the past two months. He was living in a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area.

Vaishnav was alone in his hostel room as his roommate was away that night. When he did not come out of the room till late Tuesday morning, others in the hostel informed the caretaker, who broke the door open and found the boy hanging from a ceiling fan.

In a separate incident, another medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Kota on the same day as Mehul, according to a report by India Today. The student identified as Aditya, preparing for NEET in a coaching institute in Kota, hanged himself to death.

This is the 13th case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year. In 2022, at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were registered in Kota.

