Home

Rajasthan

NEET Candidate Attempts Self-Immolation In Kota Due To Study Pressure, Sustains 60% Burn Injuries

NEET Candidate Attempts Self-Immolation In Kota Due To Study Pressure, Sustains 60% Burn Injuries

Police added that the NEET aspirant allegedly took the step after his father repeatedly asked him to focus on his studies.

A resident of Bihar's west Champaran, the student had been pursuing self-studies for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the last two months in Kota.

Kota: In yet another incident of suicidal attempt, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar attempted self-immolation due to study pressure in Kota on Thursday. Giving details, police said Mayank Kumar set himself ablaze in his paying guest (PG) room in Talwandi area under Jawahar Nagar police station

A resident of Bihar’s west Champaran, the student had been pursuing self-studies for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the last two months in Kota.

Police added that the NEET aspirant allegedly took the step after his father repeatedly asked him to focus on his studies.

“Mayank sustained at least 60 per cent burn injuries over the upper portion of his body and face,” Dr Neeraj Devanda from MBS hospital (burn unit) told PTI.

He further added that the student was brought to the hospital by the PG caretaker. He was later referred to a higher medical health centre for further treatment on Thursday morning.

Police said the caretaker informed Mayank’s father, who was on his way back to Bihar after meeting him, about the incident who reportedly took him to Bihar for further treatment.

“I was at Kota Railway station to board a train for Bihar when the caretaker called and informed about the accident,” said the NEET aspirant’s father Sanjay Kumar.

The incident comes days after the suicides of three students preparing for competitive exams were reported here in the city. These cases have triggered a fresh debate over the factors that prompt students to take the extreme step.