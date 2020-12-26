Jaipur: Amid the new coronavirus strain being detected in the UK, the Rajasthan government is on edge as over 800 tourists from UK have entered of the state in the last one week. Tracking them across 28 districts will be a nightmare. Also Read - London Returnee Becomes First in France to Contract New Coronavirus Strain, Has no Symptoms

A big chunk of these British visitors- 333 – arrived in Jaipur, followed by 73 in Jodhpur, 70 in Ajmer, 48 in Alwar, 43 in Udaipur, 39 in Kota, 24 in Jhunjhunu, 38 in Ganganagar, 35 in Rajsamand and many more, said health officials. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain From UK Detected in 8 European Countries: WHO

“The screening and sampling work of these UK tourists have started. We are monitoring all those who have arrived from the UK. In three-four days, we shall be able to reach out to every single tourist from the UK who entered the Pink City,” said Jaipur’s Chief Medical Health Officer Narottam Sharma. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: COVID Has 2 Mutations Per Month, No Need to Panic, Says AIIMS Director Guleria

Additional Director (Health) Raviprakash Sharma said they have forwarded the details to district collectors and directed them to ensure isolation and testing of the tourists.

“The department is on its toes and there is no need to panic,” he added.

All CMHOs have been instructed to make rapid response teams and survey the British tourists by tracking them to hotels and houses, where there is bed and breakfast options or even house guests.

The idea is to quarantine them at the earliest, the official said.

Rajasthan has been victim of tourists spreading the virus. The first COVID-19 case in Rajasthan was an Italian tourist, who had come on a tour to India when his country was in the throes of the pandemic. This first case was reported on March 2, when this 69-year-old Italian tourist who was part of a group of 23 tourists tested positive for Covid-19.

In 10 months, the COVID-19 numbers have reached 3,03,732 in the state. Till Friday, the toll stood at 2,657.

The active COVID-19 cases are 11,700 while the recovered number is 2,89,375.

(With inputs from IANS)