Jaipur: National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the state government to submit a detailed report in a case pertaining to trafficking and sexual assault of girls aged between 8 to 18 years. NHRC has taken Suo moto cognizance of a media report that "in half a dozen districts of Rajasthan, the girls are sold on Stamp Paper and if not, their mothers are subjected to rape on the diktats of caste panchayats for the settlement of disputes."

NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) issued a notice to Rajasthan govt on reports that girls, aged b/w 8-18, in half a dozen districts of Rajasthan are sold on Stamp Paper, & if not, their mothers are subjected to rape on diktats of caste panchayats for settlement of disputes. pic.twitter.com/4MFzutRgNT — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

As per the notice issued by the commission, the disputes between two parties involving financial transactions and loans are being resolved by auctioning girls between ages 8 to 18 years to recover money. These girls are then sent to UP, MP, Mumbai, Delhi and foreign countries where they are subjected to sexual assaults, torture and slavery. As per the commission, these reports amount to human rights violations of victims. It has, thus, asked Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report in the matter, as well as action taken report, qua measures already taken and if not, proposed to be taken to prevent such incidents.

A report has also been demanded by the commission on the measures taken by the government at local level to eradicate caste-based system.

The commission has asked the government to submit report in four weeks.