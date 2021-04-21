Jaipur: In an effort to break the chain the virus in the state, the Rajasthan government said it will launch a new campaign in the state called ‘No Mask-No Movement’ across the state. Giving further details, Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the campaign will run with strictness so that the spread of the virus could be contained. Also Read - Coronavirus in India Live Updates April 21, 2021: Free Vaccines in Assam For All Above 18; Delhi Hospitals Run Short of Beds

In a video conference with mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons, vice chairpersons, executive officers and commissioners of urban local bodies on COVID-19 and Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, Gehlot said the second wave of the infection is very dangerous and the situation can be handled by strictly following guidelines like wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing.

"The situation created by the coronavirus can only be conquered by following the COVID-19 protocols such as wearing face masks, social distancing. For this, the government will run a 'No Mask, No Movement' campaign to make sure that people do not move without wearing face masks," he said.

The chief minister also urged all to cooperate in the strict steps being taken by the state government.

“Without discipline, we cannot break the chain of infection. Keeping this in mind, the government has taken steps like public discipline fortnight. This may cause inconvenience to people for some time, but to save lives, all of us have to stay in self-discipline,” he said.

Gehlot said that the battle against the coronavirus will not only be fought in hospitals, but in society and at home also.

The development comes as the state on Tuesday reported a record spike of 12,201 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 4,38,785. The state also reported 64 more fatalities, pushing the death toll due to the viral disease to 3,268.

Rajasthan has imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state from Monday. Called “Public Discipline Fortnight”, the curbs will be in place till May 3.

Of the new infections, 1,875 are in Jaipur, 1,545 in Jodhpur, 1,382 in Kota, 932 in Udaipur, 650 in Alwar, 475 in Bhilwara, 439 in Ajmer and 401 in Bikaner.