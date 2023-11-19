Home

Nohar Assembly Election 2023: BJP Tries Its Luck Again With Two-Time MLA Abhishek Matoria Defeated By Congress In 2018

Nohar Assembly Election 2023: Nohar constituency falls under Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. In 2018, Amit Chachan from Nohar of Rajasthan, won the seat with 93851 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’ Abhishek Matoria who had polled 80124 votes. The winning margin was 13727 votes.

The polling day saw 2,02,148 people cast their votes in Nohar in 2018. Out of all the eligible voters who participated in polling, 94,882 were women, while 1,07,264 were men.

This year, the Congress has again fielded Amit Chachan from the constituency and are confident of winning the seat again. While BJP is pinning hope in Abhishek Matoria, who won this seat twice in 2013 and 2008.

Nohar Assembly Election 2023 Candidates

Amit Chachan – Congress

Abhishek Matoria – BJP

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Polling for the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly election will be held in a single phase on November 25. The counting of votes will commence on December 3 and official results are expected to be declared by December 5, as per the Election Commission. Initially, polling was supposed to be on November 23 but the EC took a call to move the date to November 25, given the large number of weddings slated to take place in the state on that day.

