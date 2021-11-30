Omicron Variant Latest News: In the wake of the treat from the Omicron variant, Jaipur Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma on Tuesday said the Rajasthan government has prepared a few guidelines as per the Centre’s advisory. He said that as per the guidelines, the passengers coming from abroad will be examined for the next 16 days and their test samples will be sent for genome sequencing.Also Read - Karnataka: 15 Nursing Students From Kerala Test Covid Positive; High Alert Issued on Border Areas

Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said the district collectors in Rajasthan have been asked to run special campaigns to administer the second dose of coronavirus vaccine to those who have skipped it. Also Read - Amid Omicron Threat, Covid Third Dose Policy Likely by Next Month, Under Review Now: Report

Meena said that the state government has taken a number of steps in the wake of apprehensions about the possible third COVID-19 wave. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is on the rise for the last several days. The active cases in the state stood at 187 on Monday, with the maximum of them (100) in Jaipur.

In the meantime, the Central government has advised states and UTs to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers even as it asserted that no case of the new variant has been found as yet in the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level virtual meeting with states and UTs to review COVID-19 public health response measures and preparedness amid cases of Omicron variant of COVID19 being reported across various countries.

India has so far not reported any case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament on Tuesday, noting that the government has taken measures to ensure that it does not reach the country.

The Centre has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally and is keeping a close watch at ports, he said, adding genome sequencing of suspected cases is also being done.