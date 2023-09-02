Home

On Cam: Tribal Woman Stripped, Paraded Naked In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh District; CM Gehlot Reacts

After the woman was kidnapped, she was beaten up by her husband who also stripped her and paraded her for about one kilometre in the village, who alleged that she had eloped with a man in the neighbourhood.

Jaipur: A tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, according to police. The incident came to light after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media. According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the incident took place on Thursday in the district’s Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the district.

After the woman was kidnapped, she was beaten up by her husband who also stripped her and paraded her for about one kilometre in the village, who alleged that she had eloped with a man in the neighbourhood, the DGP said. He added that, “Some of the women from her in-law’s side were also seen involved in the incident and that all the persons accused in the matter would be arrested soon.”

“As soon as the information was received, the Superintendent of Police (SP) along with the Deputy SP and other police officer immediately reached the spot,” the police said, adding that an FIR has been registered and six teams have been formed to detain the accused.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the state government instructed Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, ADG Crime Dinesh M.N. to visit Pratapgarh and take swift action in the case. The DGP has asked the police to immediately arrest the accused.

Reacting over the incident, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia said: “Soul trembles after watching the video of misbehaviour with a tribal woman in Pratapgarh. The morale of the criminals is so high that they are openly making videos of the crime.”

Poonia urged the state government to punish the culprits “so harshly that even the thought of committing such crimes trigger fear in the minds of the criminals”.

CM Gehlot reacts

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the accused “will be put behind bars as soon as possible. “Giving details about the incident the DGP said, “The in-laws of the woman committed this heinous crime. They kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. They were annoyed as she had gone away somewhere else after the marriage.”

He also took to ‘X’ and said, “In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws has surfaced amid a family dispute between her family and her in-laws.” “The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime on the spot and take strict action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast-track court,” the CM added on ‘X’.

