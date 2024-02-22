Home

On Camera: SUV Crashes Into Religious Procession In Rajasthan’s Nagaur After Driver Suffers Fatal Heart Attack; 5 Injured

Five people were injured when a car rammed into religious procession in Degana area of Nagaur district in Rajasthan after the driver suffered a fatal heart attack and died.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Rajasthan News: In a tragic incident, at least five people sustained injuries after a car ploughed into a religious procession in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Thursday after the driver of the vehicle suffered a fatal heart attack and apparently died while driving.

As per the police, the deceased, identified as 60-year-old Ishaq Mohammad, was going to the hospital in Degana for a medical checkup with one of his family members, when he suffered a heart attack and lost consciousness, causing the car to plough into the crowd at breakneck speed as he in his unconscious state pressed on the accelerator pedal.

They said that the SUV was moving slowly behind the behind the procession being taken out by the Jangid community on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area and the visuals have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the CCTV clip, the car can be seen moving slowly behind the procession, but suddenly speeds up and ploughs into the procession, mowing down several people, before crashing into a wall on the roadside.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Two people were killed in #Rajasthan's #Nagaur district after a driver suffered a heart attack, during which he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into people who were undertaking a religious procession on a road. The incident took place in #Degana when a religious… pic.twitter.com/ieUGGyRqtH — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 22, 2024

“Due to the heart attack, Ishaq perhaps pressed the accelerator and rammed into the procession leaving five of them injured. The driver was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Three of the injured were discharged after primary treatment,” Degana Circle Officer Rameshwar Saharan said.

The official said that the purported CCTV footage of the incident showed that Ishaq was driving slowly behind the procession in a narrow lane. However, he suddenly speeded up, rammed into the procession and hit a wall on the roadside.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his sympathies for those injured in the accident and condoled the death of the driver.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of civilians injured in a road accident during the procession taken out on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti in Degana,” Sharma wrote on X.

“I pray to the Lord for the peace of the departed soul and for the speedy recovery of the injured. May the family members have the strength to bear this shock,” the chief minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

