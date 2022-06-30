Kota: A 70-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death while he was fast asleep in his field in Rajasthan’s Baran district. The bloodstained body of Kanhi alias Kanhaiyalal Meena, a resident of Kherkheda village under Chhabra police station, was found in the morning, police said on Thursday, adding around 10 – 12 locals have been booked for murder.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Cop Attacked With Sword As Mob Prevented From Advancing Towards Mosque

Meena's autopsy report showed that be bore fatal head injury, suggesting he was smacked to death with some heavy stone, station house officer Nerikram said.

He stayed away from his family members. However, the suspects were booked based on their complaint and investigation is being carried out, the official said.

Though the motive behind the killing could not be ascertained, a suspect told the police that Meena had recently electrocuted and killed one of their relatives.

(With PTI inputs)