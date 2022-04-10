Jaipur: Call it an inspiration drawn from the pandemic like Covid or an urge to help the needy that the realtors in Jaipur have conceived the concept of developing agro township, a first of its kind in India, under which the Hindu migrants from Pakistan will be hired as farmers. They will work on the farmlands, which are being sold to middle class families to promote the concept of cooperating farming.Also Read - Heatwave Continues to Grip Rajasthan; Dholpur Records Highest Maximum Temperature

This kind of innovative cooperative farming is being promoted in areas surrounding canals and water bodies in regions like Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, etc., where the Hindu migrants, who have been reeling under pathetic conditions, will be hired as farmers.

"Those who have migrated from Pakistan will be hired on these farms so that they can sustain their livelihoods. We have seen pathetic conditions of these people who left their houses across the borders to return to their motherland," says Rajendra Pachar, managing director of Pachar Group, while speaking on the sidelines of CREDAI Expo being held in Jaipur.

“After returning to India, these migrants have no job and identity and now we have decided to provide work to them so that they can sustain a decent livelihood,” says Pachar, adding, “This is first of its kind organised cooperative farming concept in India which has been launched in cities like Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Sanchore Sirohi, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Banswara, etc.”

The builders and developers of real estate in Rajasthan are organising the ‘Real Estate Expo’ in Jaipur after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 under the aegis of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) Rajasthan from April 8 to 11 at Rajmahal Palace in Jaipur.

President of CREDAI Rajasthan Dhirendra Madan said that this exhibition was being organised after two years of Covid hiatus to instill confidence amongst the industry as well as the buyers. “It will have stalls of builders, real estate developers and vendor associations associated with the builder industry. Due to the increase in the price of building materials at present, it is possible to increase the selling rates of flats and villas. But keeping in mind the expectations of the common consumers, the members of CREDAI will conduct booking at the old rates during the builder expo,” he said.

Pachar, Secretary CREDAI Rajasthan, said that the objective of the expo is not to earn profits. In fact 25 per cent of the profits from this expo will be given to ‘Apna Ghar Sanstha’ at Jamdoli under CREDAI’s CSR and it will be managed by the women wing of CREDAI, Rajasthan. He further said that for the first time in India, farms are also being sold through this expo which is being attended by real estate professionals from various cities including Jodhpur, Alwar, Ajmer, and Udaipur.

Meanwhile, state industries minister, Shakuntala Rawat assured to consider CREDAI’s request for grant of industry status to the real estate sector. She further said that she would also invite the representatives of CREDAI to work closely with the Devasthan Department.

RERA Chairman N.C. Goyal said that the real estate sector and builders have suffered a lot due to Covid pandemic. Such expositions will give a boost to this sector. “Corona has taught that everyone must have their own house,” said Goyal.

Madan informed that the cost of construction has increased by up to 45 per cent due to the increase in the cost of raw material. In view of this, leading developers have decided to increase the sale price of properties after the expo. However, the developers participating in this expo have decided to make their properties available at the old prices till April 11.