Jaipur: A 24-year-old Pakistani infiltrator, Rizwan Ashraf, who was planning to kill the former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma, over her controversial statement about Prophet Mohammad, was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the International Border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Rizwan Ashraf was trying to enter India through the country’s border from the Khakhan check post in the Hindumalkot sector. Ashraf, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin of Punjab in Pakistan, said he was hurt by Nupur Sharma’s statement regarding Prophet Mohammad, he said on being questioned by the BSF.Also Read - Prophet Remark Row: 'Protect Her Life, Liberty', Nupur Sharma Gets Relief From SC Till Aug 10

Ashraf wanted to go from Sri Ganganagar to Ajmer Dargah. After offering the ‘Chadar’, he had made a plan to kill Nupur Sharma. Ashraf, who studied till 8th standard, knows Urdu, Punjabi, and Hindi languages. However, no weapons have been found from him. Also Read - Man Stabbed for ‘Supporting’ Nupur Sharma in Bihar's Sitamarhi, says Family; Police Deny Claim

Reportedly, he had attended a meeting held by clerics in Pakistan following Sharma’s controversial remarks and made up his mind to kill her. Also Read - Explained | Why Is Supreme Court Stressing On A Separate Bail Law?

BJP had sacked Sharma for her comments and judges from the Supreme Court of India asked her to apologise to the whole nation after her remarks angered Islamic nations and triggered diplomatic strains.

Previously, a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was brutally killed in Udaipur, Rajasthan by two men for supporting Sharma’s derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

(With agency inputs)