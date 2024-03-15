Home

Rajasthan

Pakistani Spy Selling Indian Army Uniforms Arrested By Rajasthan Police, Was In Touch With Female Handlers

Pakistani Spy Selling Indian Army Uniforms Arrested By Rajasthan Police, Was In Touch With Female Handlers

The accused used to share confidential information with the female handlers of Pakistan's intelligence agencies.

(Representational image: unsplash.com)

Pakistani Spy Arrested: A man running a store selling Indian Army uniforms was arrested by an intelligence team of the Rajasthan Police on Thursday for allegedly spying for the Pakistan intelligence agency.

The accused has been identified as Anand Raj Singh.

This information was shared by Rajasthan Police intelligence officials.

Sanjay Agarwal, the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) said that Anand Raj Singh, 22, has been arrested for collecting information of strategic importance of the Indian Army and sharing it with three female handlers of the Pakistan intelligence agency on social media platforms.

ADGP Sanjay Agarwal said that Singh used to sell Indian Army uniforms outside the Suratgarh Army Cantonment in Sri Ganganagar and had sources inside the Army camp. After receiving confidential information from his sources, the accused used to share the same with the female handlers of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies.

The ADGP said that Singh had left his work at the uniform store for some time and was working in a factory in the Behror area where he was in constant touch with the female handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency adding that Singh used to secure important and confidential information of the Indian Army from his sources and share it with the Pakistani agents.

He also demanded money in return for sending confidential information to the Pakistani intelligence agency, said the ADGP adding that the spying activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies are being continuously monitored by the Rajasthan Intelligence team.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.