Pali Road Accident: At least six people were killed and over 20 others were injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night. According to Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district. The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located.

On getting information, police and several ambulances rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Rajasthan | Visuals from the accident site at Sumerpur in Pali district where a tractor collided with a truck leaving over 5 people dead & as many as 25 injured https://t.co/FPHSNP85Wm pic.twitter.com/mpbScSImt5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 19, 2022



The Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

“The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” the PM said.

The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2022

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed condolences on loss of lives in a road accident. “Anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Vice President’s office tweeted, quoting VP Dhankhar.