Jaipur: Maximum temperatures dropped by three to four degree Celsius in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat, a Met department official said. According to the meteorological centre in Jaipur, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45 degree Celsius in Dholpur on Saturday while it was 47.8 degree Celsius on Friday.

Due to the cloudy sky and strong winds, the maximum temperature has come down in many areas, including the state capital Jaipur, the IMD said.

On May 22-23, a fresh western disturbance is likely to cause thunderstorms and light rain at isolated places in the northern parts of the state, it said.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 44.5 degrees each in Sri Ganganagar and Jaisalmer, 44.1 degrees in Barmer, 43.5 degrees in Karauli, 43.4 degrees in Phalodi, 43 degrees in Kota and Bundi and 41 degrees in Nagaur.