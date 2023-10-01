Home

Petrol Pump Dealers Strike: No Fuel Refill In Rajasthan Today, Details Here

Due to one-day strike announced by Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, people will not be able to get refills at petrol pumps today, October 1.

Jaipur: The petrol pump operators in the desert state of Rajasthan went on strike again on Sunday, October 1st, during which all the petrol pumps in the state remained closed. The massive strike is in regard to the demand for a reduction in petrol and diesel prices, as the Value Added Tax (VAT) in other states is lower, while the prices are higher in the desert state, leading to a difference in sales. A member of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association told IANS on Friday that the government had promised a solution within 10 days for the issue, but nothing has been done even after 13 days. Disturbed by this, they will hold a symbolic strike on October 1st from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“If no action is taken even after this, we will go on indefinite strike on October 2,” he said.

Petrol Pumps Strike: 7,000 Petrol Pumps Will Remain Closed Till 6 PM

According to Dainik Bhaskar as many as 7,000 petrol pumps, including capital city Jaipur, will remain shut today as part of the massive strike by the petrol pump operators. In Rajasthan, pumps will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm to demand reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel. Earlier on Saturday also, the pump operators did not sell by keeping the pump lights off for two hours from 8 to 10 pm.

Petrol Pumps Strike: Potential Disruption for the Public

Residents of the state got their vehicles fuelled ahead of the strike in order to avoid possible shortages.

It is worth noting that the Association has also raised several other demands along with the reduction in VAT.

Petrol Pumps Strike: Two-Day Symbolic Strike

Earlier, a two-day symbolic strike was staged on September 13 and 14. Following the government’s lack of response, an indefinite strike was scheduled to commence on September 15 but was postponed after receiving assurances during negotiations with the government.

The dealer association has highlighted that the VAT in Rajasthan is higher than that in neighbouring states.

