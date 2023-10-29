Home

Pilibanga Assembly Election: Congress Poses Tough Challenge To BJP In This Crucial Battleground

In the 2018, BJP's Dharmendra Kumar Mochi defeated Congress candidate Vinod Kumar Dropati with a slim margin of just 278 votes.

Pilibanga Assembly Election 2023

Pilibanga Assembly Election 2023: Pilibanga Assembly Constituency comes under Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan State. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates. This constituency is led by the BJP.

Pilibanga is also known as Pilibangan, which means ‘Yellow Bangles’. According to the 2001 census, the population 33,607 with an average literacy rate of 58%, lower than the national average. Apart from Pilibanga, Hanumanhgarh district comprises the constituencies of Bhadra, Nohar, Hanumangarh and Sangaria.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election, BJP’s Dharmendra Kumar Mochi defeated runner-up Congress candidate Vinod Kumar in the fray for Pilibanga’s MLA seat with a slim margin of just 278 votes. Kumar got 1,06,414 out of all the valid votes polled.

The Congress has faced defeat on this seat twice in a row, hence the Congress is taking seriously in selecting candidates in these elections. This time the grand old party wants to field a strong face who can defeat the BJP and is reportedly all set to project Bharath Ram Meghwal, an influential veteran leader, as its candidate from the constituency.

Polling for the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly election will be held in a single phase on November 25. The counting of votes will commence on December 3 and official results are expected to be declared by December 5, as per the Election Commission.

