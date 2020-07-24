New Delhi: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday dismissed as ‘political conspiracy’, allegations of financial fraud against him and his wife, among several others, adding that it will soon become clear who are the people behind this ‘conspiracy’ against him. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Summoned by SOG For Questioning

“There is a political conspiracy. It’ll become clear in coming days that how, when and who are behind it”, said the Union ‘Jal Shakti’ Minister, who is already under the SOG scanner for being the ‘mastermind’ behind what the state’s ruling Congress has alleged is a ‘conspiracy’ to topple its Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. Also Read - Rajasthan Audio Tape Row: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Must Resign Till Probe is Completed, Says Congress

There is a political conspiracy. It'll become clear in coming days that how, when & who are behind it: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Rajasthan Court's order to investigate against him & his associates in alleged 'Sanjivini Credit Cooperative Society' scam. pic.twitter.com/oe5P7e1UEc — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

On Tuesday, a Jaipur court had directed the SOG to probe the role of the Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur, and his wife Naunad Kanwar, in the Rs 884-crore Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society fraud case that was unearthed in end-September last year.

The order was passed on the basis of a revised petition filed by two complainants from Barmer, who had invested Rs 68 lakh in the co-operative society and were denied their dues upon maturity of the sum.

Besides the BJP leader and his wife, the court has ordered the SOG to probe the role of three others, namely Mohan Kanwar, Rajendra Baheti and Kewalchand Daglia.