Jaipur: It's been only three months since the Congress lost Madhya Pradesh to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But, troubles don't seem to be over for the grand old party yet, as political tensions brew in Rajasthan with battle of one-upmanship between two Congress camps led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot playing out in the open. If speculations are to be believed, Sachin Pilot is known to be in talks with the BJP and claims to have support of 23 MLAs.

Pilot's likely meet with Sonia Gandhi

Pilot is currently in Delhi, and has requested for an appointment with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss the "challenges faced by his team due to the high-handedness of Gehlot".

Gehlot summons meeting for all party members

Ashok Gehlot has summoned Sunday night a meeting of all party MLAs, an apparent show of strength amid speculation over his rift with deputy Sachin Pilot. Several ministers and MLAs visited Gehlot’s home here during the day while reports said Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, and some MLAs close to him are now in Delhi.

The meeting at CM’s official residence here is scheduled to take place at 9 pm, Congress sources said. Independent MLAs supporting the Gehlot government have also been invited, they said.

The posturing comes amid allegations by Gehlot that the BJP is trying to lure Congress MLAs to topple the state government.

Rift in the Congress

Twelve Congress legislators of Rajasthan, who have put the Ashok Gehlot government in quandary after reportedly deciding to extend support to the BJP, are camping at ITC Grand Bharat, the five-star hotel in Maneser of the Gurugram district.

Around 40 BJP legislators have also been lodged in the same hotel as the top leadership feels they are vulnerable and may go with the Congress.

They were brought here on Saturday evening by influential BJP leaders of Rajasthan and Delhi. Pilot reportedly met the MLAs here the same evening.

The hotel management has set up barricades some 500 meters from the main entrance of the property. Over a dozen bouncers in white clothes have also been deployed to keep the media away from the hotel

Congress busy working out numbers

Meanwhile, state Congress leaders are busy working the numbers and calculating permutations and combinations to ensure the party’s government remains safe.

The Congress strength in 200-member Assembly is 102, with its Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance having one MLA. After 6 Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs joined the Congress, the ruling party’s score in the House climbed up to 108. Support of 13 Independents, 2 Bharatiya Tribal Party and two CPI-M MLAs, its tally stands at 125.

Meanwhile, the BJP has 72 MLAs, with 3 lawmakers from alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

Party sources confirmed that around 20-25 MLAs could back Pilot and if they leave the party, the Congress numbers will fall under 100 while the BJP numbers will touch 100.

So, the situation remains interesting in Rajasthan.