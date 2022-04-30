New Delhi: Days after the Rajasthan government ordered power cuts in several parts of the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said there would be no shortage of water and electricity in the state despite the the geographical conditions due to his government’s “efficient management”. Gehlot’s remark comes as many parts of the country faced power outages due to coal shortage and heatwave.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Uses Funny Desi Jugaad To Keep Cool During Power Cuts Amid Heatwave. Watch

“The government’s top priority is to provide water to the villages. It will be ensured that people don’t face any problem in getting drinking water,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said after reviewing the works of energy, PHED, disaster management and Relief, MGNREGA and Gopalan departments.

A potent combination of sweltering summer and acute coal shortages have triggered blackouts across many parts of the country as states struggle to manage record demand for electricity and low feedstock at power plants. From Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh, consumers are facing power cuts ranging from 2 hours to 8 hours. Major cities including Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai are facing power outages as a large part of the country continue to experience extreme heat in April. Amidst all this, the Rajasthan government has listed out few ways to tackle high electricity and water demand in the state.

Rajasthan govt on tackling power and water supply issues