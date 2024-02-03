Home

Rajasthan

‘Priorities Your Health’: Rajasthan Ex CM Ashok Gehlot After Testing Positive For Covid, Swine Flu

‘Priorities Your Health’: Rajasthan Ex CM Ashok Gehlot After Testing Positive For Covid, Swine Flu

The trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently on the decline after a "slight upsurge" that began in the last week of November and peaked around late December, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

'Priorities Your Health': Rajasthan Ex CM Ashok Gehlot After Testing Positive For Covid, Swine Flu

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu. In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said, “Due to fever for the last few days, got tested today on the advice of doctors, which confirmed Covid and swine flu. Because of this I will not be able to meet for the next seven days,” he wrote (roughly translated from Hindi to English) in a post on X on Friday. Gehlot also urged people to prioritise their well-being during the transitional weather. “In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health,” he added in the post.

Trending Now

पिछले कुछ दिनों से बुखार होने के कारण आज डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर जांच करवाईं जिसमें कोविड और स्वाइन फ्लू की पुष्टि हुई है। इस कारण अगले सात दिन तक मुलाकात नहीं कर सकूंगा। इस बदलते मौसम में आप सब भी अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 2, 2024

You may like to read

According to reports, the former Chief Minister has been admitted to the IDH centre of SMS Hospital in Jaipur. The condition of the former CM is stable as of now and he is recovering under the supervision of doctors.

The trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently on the decline after a “slight upsurge” that began in the last week of November and peaked around late December, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

The cases of the JN.1 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were first reported in the country in November 2023, Mandaviya said in the Lok Sabha in response to a question.

The Union health ministry continues to monitor the trajectory of COVID-19 in the country as well as globally. “Overall, the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the country witnessed a slight upsurge in the last week of November 2023 which peaked around late December and is currently on the decline,” Mandaviya said.

As on January 29, there were a total of 1,460 active cases in the country, with almost 85 per cent of them mild and under home isolation, he said.

To strengthen disease surveillance and monitor disease trends, including those of COVID-19 and its variants, the government of India has strengthened the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which monitors outbreak-prone diseases and institutes requisite public health measures, according to the minister.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.