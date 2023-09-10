Home

Rajasthan

BJP’s Policies Meant For The Wealthy, PM Modi Strikes Deals For Rich Friends On Foreign Visits: Priyanka Gandhi In Rajasthan

Speaking during a Congress rally in Rajasthan, Priyanka Gandhi accused PM Modi of striking deals on behalf of his industrialist friend while on foreign trips.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during a public rally, in Tonk district, Rajasthan, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tonk, Rajasthan: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday tore into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP regime at the Centre, claiming that the ruling party’s policies are only meant to benefit the rich and not the poor.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Congress leader launched scathing allegations against Modi, claiming that the Prime Minister strikes business deals on behalf of his industrialist friends during his bilateral trips to foreign nations.

“Modi goes abroad and comes back and says that our respect has increased. Later we come to know that he went and made deals for his industrialist friends, and big industrialists are getting business from there,” Priyanka said while addressing a Congress rally in Niwai area of Rajasthan’s Tonk district.

She also alleged that PM Modi always weighs the interests of his industrialist friends above that of the public.

Gandhi claimed that the BJP’s only focus is to remain in power whereas the poor and the middle class are neglected.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister over waterlogging at the venue of the G20 Summit in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi said: “Perhaps what people of our country are not able to say due to fear, God has said: Reduce your ego, this country has made you a leader, put the country first, make the people supreme.”

आज सुबह मैंने देखा कि बारिश आई और G-20 सम्मेलन की जगह पर पानी भर गया। मेरे मन में एक बात आई कि शायद जनता की बात भगवान ने कही है- अपना अहंकार कम करो। इस देश ने तुम्हें नेता बनाया है, देश को आगे रखो और जनता को सर्वोपरि बनाओ। : राजस्थान में @priyankagandhi जी pic.twitter.com/uUVAOl3pb6 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 10, 2023

Later, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Indira Gramin Rasoi Yojana, Priyanka Gandhi stressed that all such schemes are possible because the money in state’s coffers belongs to the people and must be utilized as such.

“Be it Indira Rasoi Yojana or Chiranjeevi Yojana, all these schemes are possible because the money of the government belongs to people…The government whose intent is right will spend it for your benefit…Rajasthan Congress’s government is such kind of government,” she said.

#WATCH | Tonk, Rajasthan: While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Indira Gramin Rasoi Yojana, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says,"…Be it Indira Rasoi Yojana or Chiranjeevi Yojana, all these schemes are possible because the money of the government… pic.twitter.com/ifAdHlKAE2 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

Gandhi also attacked the BJP government over rising prices and inflation. “Inflation is skyrocketing but leaders of ruling BJP have become arrogant,” she said.

VIDEO | "Inflation is skyrocketing but leaders of ruling BJP have become arrogant," says Congress leader @priyankagandhi at a rally in Tonk, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/aJrVSSSNtt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2023

The assembly polls in Rajasthan are slated later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

