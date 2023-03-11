Home

Protest Over Pulwama Widow Row Turns Violent in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Stones Pelted | 10 Points

The violent clash broke out a day after Rajasthan police removed the widows of the three CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack from the site.

Rajasthan Deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore along with some other BJP workers and leaders detained by Police in Jaipur.

Jaipur: A violent clash broke out between the police and BJP workers during a protest by BJP workers in Jaipur on Saturday. The protest turned ugly when the party supporters marched towards Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence.

#WATCH | Huge protest rally held by BJP workers in Rajasthan's Jaipur over the matter of protest by widows of the jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. pic.twitter.com/myYrYM4jA7 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

During the protest, the BJP workers pelted stones and breached barricades, cops resorted to lathicharge, leading to a massive showdown on way to CM’s residence. To take the situation under control, police personnel were geared up with water cannons and tear gas. Check 10 updates here:

During the violent protest several BJP workers were detained, with the police van being completely filled with protesters within minutes. A protester fainted amid the commotion. The violent clash broke out a day after Rajasthan police removed the widows of the three CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack from the site. Rajasthan Deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore along with some other BJP workers and leaders detained by Police in Jaipur. The widows were holding an indefinite hunger strike outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s house in Jaipur, seeking jobs for families and other government benefits. These protesters were later shifted to hospitals near their respective residential areas. These widows have been protesting since February 28 and launched an indefinite hunger strike six days ago, demanding a change in rules so that their relatives and not just children can get government jobs on compassionate grounds. The other demands include construction of roads and installation of statues of the martyrs in their villages. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday responded to the demands, asking on Twitter whether it would be “appropriate” to give jobs to other relatives of the martyred jawans instead of their children. “What will happen to the children of the martyr when they grow up? Is it appropriate to trample upon their rights?” he asked. The BJP slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for not handling the issue adequately.

