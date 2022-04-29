Jaipur: The 59-Km dedicated test track, an ambitious project of railways may hit a roadblock as the state wetland authority is reconsidering a proposal to allot a portion of land falling inside the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan. The lake holds international importance, hence deliberations were made to allot land inside the lake to lay the track in the 4th state wetland authority meeting on April 12.Also Read - Mentally Challenged Mother Beats Toddler Son to Death in Rajasthan's Baran District; Arrested

According to a report in The Time of India, authorities will ask the railways to look for an alternative as it is not possible to allot Lake's land. As per the proposal of dedicated test track (Broad Gauge line) having a length of 59 kilometer will be laid inside and outside the Sambhar Lake. Out of total track, 18-km track falls inside the lake, while remaining 41-km falls outside.

For the project, the government land of Gudha, Bavli, Mohanpura and Khardiya has already been allotted by the state. Allotment process for remaining Govt. land is in final stage.

“The no objection certificate (NoC) sought by the revenue department for allotment of 51.8-hectare government land of Nawa village which is outside the periphery of khasra number 1 of Sambhar Lake Nawa may be given on condition that no construction is done in the khasras of Sambhar Lake,” TOI quoted a source as saying.

The completion of this project is by December 22 and railway has until now spent approximately Rs 160 crore on embankment and bridge works of the project. Once the project is complete, it is believed that India will enter the league of countries like United States, China, Germany and Australia that have dedicated tracks for train trials.