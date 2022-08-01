Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl allegedly beheaded her niece with a sword at a village in the tribal belt of Rajasthan’s Dungarpur on Monday. According to police, the family said that the former was “not behaving normally” for last two days. They said the attack occurred early Monday morning when the minor and her family were performing puja of Dasha Mata inside a room at their home.Also Read - Lumpy Disease Outbreak Hits Rajasthan, Nearly 1,200 Cattle Died So Far; Govt Issues Advisory

According to PTI, Chitari police station SHO Govind Singh said that the minor girl suddenly went berserk and pulled out a sword kept in the room and started moving violently. Sensing danger of being hurt, her parents an out of the room quickly while their daughter waving the heavy sword entered another room and beheaded a nine-year-old Varsha, who was her niece in relation.

The family said that there was a sudden change in her behaviour. Noticing the change from her normal demeanour the family said that it looked like she needs treatment. She had also not eaten anything for two days due to the puja

Sagwara Circle Officer Narpat Singh said the older girl is a Class 10 student and stays at a hostel. She had come home for a few days. SHO Singh said a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence and her body has been sent for a postmortem.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)