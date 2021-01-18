New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was on Monday found dead with her throat slit near her house in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. The police suspected that she was raped before being murdered. Two neighbouring youths are being suspected to be involved in the case. They are still on the run, the police said. Also Read - MP Shocker: 9 Men Rape 13-year-old Girl in Umaria, Horrifying Details Emerge

According to the police, the body was recovered from a field behind her house in Suwala village in the Sheo police station area. Also Read - Six Dead, 19 Injured as Bus Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Jalore

“Her throat was slit and it, prima facie, seems the girl was murdered after rape,” Barmer Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said, adding that sexual assault can be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received. Also Read - Delhi Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Forced to Have Sex Change, Raped by 6 Men For Years, Case Filed

Sharma said the body has been kept in a mortuary and a police team has been formed to investigate the matter.

Several villagers gathered at the spot demanding justice for the girl and strict action against the accused.

According to the girl’s family members, she had slept in the house Sunday night. But, they found her body in the field behind their house on Monday morning. Police said that family members were yet to file an official complaint with the police.

With PTI inputs