Rajasthan: 17-Yr-Old Boy Gets Life Sentence For Rape, Murder Of 9-Yr-Old Girl

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A minor boy was handed a life sentence for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl by a special court in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Saturday. According to the police, the convict was around 16 and half years of age when he raped and killed the victim in Amer area of Jaipur last year.

He was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court who pronounced the judgment on Friday. The special court also imposed a total fine of Rs 63,000 on the convict.

The convict, who was 16 years and 7 months of age at the time of the crime, was detained and chargesheet was filed before the Juvenile Justice Board. The case was later transferred to the POCSO court for trial in August last year.

After the trial, the POCSO court-II of Jaipur convicted him and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under the POCSO Act, three years RI under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC, 10 years RI under Section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the IPC and 10 years RI under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex).

The punishment will be concurrent.

Odisha man sentenced for life for raping 15-year-old girl

In a similar case, a special court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Saturday, sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl eight years ago. The victim was 15 when she was abducted and raped by the convict.

District Special POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the convict, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik told news agency PTI. The court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh to the survivor as compensation.

According to the prosecution, the girl, who was 15 years old then, was kidnapped by the convict from Sunagaria Sahi in Baripada town police station area on March 5, 2015 and raped multiple times.

The survivor’s mother lodged an FIR with the police. A case under POCSO Act was registered, the accused was arrested and the girl underwent a medical examination.

(With PTI inputs)

