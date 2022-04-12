Jaipur: Two women were killed and eight others were injured on Tuesday after their car overturned in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.Also Read - Rajasthan: 5 Udaipur Cops Suspended For Allegedly Assaulting Youth at Police Station

The accident occurred in between the Mungeria and Tibaniyar village on Tuesday after a tyre of the SUV burst, they said. The deceased were identified as Geeta Kanwar and Nano Kanwar, police said. Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9760 Senior Teachers Posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Apply From Today

The police said of the eight injured, five have been admitted to the government hospital in Barmer, while three seriously injured have been referred to Jodhpur. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem, police added. Also Read - Declare ERCP A National Project: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot