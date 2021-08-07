Jaipur: In yet another tragic incident, a 28-year-old man died in Jaipur’s Udaipuria village after his Bluetooth headphones exploded in his ears while he was using them for his studies. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Nagar.Also Read - Ray of Hope: 60 Beggars in Jaipur Get Jobs After Receiving Vocational Training to Live 'Life of Dignity'

As per the reports, Nagar was using his Bluetooth headphone device while it was plugged into an electrical outlet. However, all of a sudden, the device exploded in his ear leaving him unconscious. Both his ears had suffered serious injuries, said police.

Nagar was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment. Police said that Nagar was preparing for a competitive examination at his residence. He got married in February this year and was the eldest of his siblings.

Meanwhile, confirming Nagar’s death, Dr. LN Rundla of Siddhivinayak Hospital said the man was brought to the facility in an unconscious condition. He died during treatment at the hospital.

“The man probably died of a cardiac arrest”, Rundla told PTI.