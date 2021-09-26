Bikaner: A total of five people including three Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) candidates were arrested before the exam on Sunday as the aspirants were found wearing slippers with bluetooth devices as said by the officials said.Also Read - REET 2021 Today: Mobile Internet, SMS Services Suspended in THESE Districts of Rajasthan

The Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the bluetooth devices were hidden in the slippers to facilitate cheating. The exam is being held across the state Sunday under tight security arrangements. Priti Chandra, the SP said that the five accused were caught from the Naya bus stand in the Gangashahar area before the examination and are being interrogated. Also Read - REET 2021: Ahead of Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers, CM Gehlot Makes BIG Announcement | Read Details

Out of the five accused, two were helping the three candidates to cheat in the paper. Bikaner SP added that the mobile sim cards, Bluetooth devices, and other equipment were recovered from their possession. Also Read - People Use Boats to Commute Amid Heavily Waterlogged Streets of West Bengal's Midnapore | Watch

The REET will be conducted on Sunday for over 31,000 posts of teachers. More than 16 lakh candidates are set to appear in the examination to be held at around 4,000 centres in Rajasthan. The exam is being conducted after almost three years in the state. It will be conducted at 4,153 examination centres set up at 200 places in the state. More than 2.5 lakh candidates have registered to take the examination at 592 centres in the districts of Jaipur alone.

(With Input from PTI)