Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: 32,000 New Job Vacancies In Health; Positions Open For Docs, Nursing Staff, Pharmacists & Others

Rajasthan: 32,000 New Job Vacancies In Health; Positions Open For Docs, Nursing Staff, Pharmacists & Others

The Rajasthan government will recruit about 32,000 posts in the health sector out of which 1,765 are for doctors. More than 7000 vacancies open for nursing officers, over 2000 for pharmacists and other bumper vacancies.

Around 1,765 vacancies for doctors, more than 7000 for nursing officers and many more vacancies.

Rajasthan Govt Vacancies: The Rajasthan government will recruit about 32,000 posts in the health sector out of which 1,765 are for doctors. More than 7000 vacancies open for nursing officers, over 2000 for pharmacists and other bumper vacancies. A total of 19,539 regular posts and 12,288 contractual posts are included.

OVER 32000 VACANCIES IN THE HEALTH SECTOR:

An official spokesman said on Friday that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for recruitment of around 31,827 posts in the health sector. These are the vacancies:

1,765 doctors,

7,860 nursing officers,

2,880 pharmacists,

3,739 women health workers,

1,090 assistant radiographers and

2,205 lab technicians.

He said that with this approval of Chief Minister Gehlot, recruitment will be done on regular vacant posts in the Medical and Health Department, Medical Education Department and Jhalawar Medical College and Hospital as per the relevant service rules.

MORE DETAILS ON RAJASTHAN HEALTH SECTOR RECRUITMENT:

Recruitment will be done on vacant contract posts in the above departments under ‘Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules-2022’. According to this, those employed in above mentione departments, from March 2020 to March 2022 (Corona period), on contractual or ad-hoc necessary temporary basis and the personnel currently employed, will also be given bonus marks in the upcoming recruitments. Personnel appointed on contract/necessary temporary basis will be given 15 bonus points for working period of less than two years, 20 for working period of two to three years and 30 for working period of three years or more.

The spokesperson said that with this decision of the Chief Minister, employment opportunities will be created in the health sector on a large scale, which will also provide employment opportunities to the Covid health assistants and other personnel providing health services during the Covid pandemic.

He also added that the Chief Minister’s budget announcement for the formation of ‘Medical Health Volunteer Force’ will also be implemented effectively.