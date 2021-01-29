Jaipur: At least four persons, including a woman died and five were hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said on Friday. Taking note of the tragic incident, the state government has suspended 12 personnel of police and excise departments. Also Read - Rajasthan: Fire Breaks Out at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, 4 People Injured

According to the police, the incident took place at Saran Ka Kheda village under Mandalgarh police station of the district on Thursday. Also Read - Churu Becomes Coronavirus Free, 15 Other Districts Register Zero Cases in The Last 13 Days

Rajasthan: Four died & several hospitalised after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor at Saran ka Khera village in Bhilwara, last night. Also Read - Rajasthan Shocker: Man Accused of Raping 4 Women of Family in Dausa "We've seized nearby govt liquor shops & taken samples to determine cause of death," said Vikas K Sharma, Circle Inspector, Excise Department pic.twitter.com/GNTrRe1DWg — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

All the five people, who are in critical condition, have been hospitalised at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital at the district headquarters.

The deceased were identified as Hazari Bairwa, Sardar Bhat and Daleel Singh, including the woman Saturi, while two women Neetu and Manju are among the others, who are critical.

Police added that all the victims did not consume the liquor together, but at different times.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief on the death of the four people and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased, where as Rs 50,000 grant for those who are hospitalised.

On January 13 this month, spurious liquor claimed lives of eight people while many others turned blind after the consumption. Police and Excise officials thereafter raided the premises and destroyed the illegal liquor kilns in the village.

At leaset 7 people died and 5 people lost their eye sight in Kanwalias village of Gulabpura police station area in Bhilwara district during the Lok Sabha elections on May 6, 2004 after consuming spurious liquor.

On November 18, 2008, four people died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Amargarh, Mandal police station area.

(With inputs from agencies)