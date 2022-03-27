Bikaner: Four workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in a factory in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Sunday, police said.Also Read - Body of Delhi Businessman Found Hanging in Hotel Room in Rajasthan's Bundi

The incident took place in Karni Industrial Area under Beechwal police station, they said. Four workers fell unconscious while cleaning the septic tank in the factory. They were taken out and rushed to the hospital where three of them were declared brought dead. The fourth worker died in the hospital, the police said. Also Read - Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena Calls Allegations of Rape Against His Son 'Fake and Baseless'

The deceased were identified as Lal Chand, Choru Lal, Kalu Ram, and Kishan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the incident. “The death of four workers in a gas leak incident at a wool factory in Karni Industrial Area in Beechwal area of Bikaner is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” he tweeted in Hindi. Also Read - 2 Killed, 8 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Rajasthan's Ajmer