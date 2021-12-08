Alwar: As many as nine teachers and the principal of a government school were booked for allegedly gang-raping and molesting four students in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The incident came to light after the father of one of the victim asked as to why she was not going to school. The victim, who is in class 10, alleged that she was gang-raped by her school teachers and the principal for over a year. She further alleged that two female teachers, cooperating with the male teachers, made videos of the act.Also Read - Rajashthan On Alert Over Omicron, 4 Passengers From Africa Test Covid +Ve

Mandhana police station officer Mukesh Yadav said three different cases were registered in connection with the matter and that police are investigating the case, India Today reported. It further informed that during the investigation, three more victims came forward and accused the principal and teachers of gangrape. The victims include students of Class 3, 4 and 6. The victims said that the accused threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the incident. Also Read - Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 Ministers Take Oath; Gehlot Says Will Form Govt In 2023 Again | Key Points

“Will forgive the fees in return, the teachers will have to be happy”

When one of the victim complained the matter to a female teacher, the latter “lured” the girls, offering them to pay their fees and for their books. The teachers also asked them not to complain to anyone about the matter. Also Read - Happy With Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle, Says Congress Leader Sachin Pilot

“After this, Madam took me to the house of three teachers — including that of the principal — several times. All the teachers consumed alcohol in the house. Later, they took off my clothes and did wrong things to me,” one of the victims was quoted as saying by India Today.

Principal said his brother is a minister

Meanwhile, the father of one of the victims said that when he went to the school to complain to the teacher about the incident, the principal dismissing all the allegations and said he had no information about any such case. He further said that his brother is a minister. “He told me if I complain, he will kill me,” the father said.

The police have registered cases against the teachers, including the accused principal, under gang rape and POCSO Act.